Court rap to Nagpur police, CP directed to nail errant singer Badshah

The court found the singer taking Nagpur cops for a ride and not cooperating in investigation

Nagpur: After taking serious note of the negligent approach of the Police Department, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (Court No. 5), Nagpur, directed the Commissioner of Police Nagpur to appoint a Special Officer for service of summons upon the singer Badshah.

The matter pertains to a FIR registered in 2014 in Panchpaoli Police Station on a complaint filed by Anandpal Singh Jabbal against Yo Yo Honey Singh, Aditya Prateek Sisodiya alias Badshah & others for allegedly composing, singing and uploading a vulgar song on internet. Based on the complaint, the singer was booked under Sections 292, 293 (obscenity) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 67, 67A of Information Technology Act.

In 2019, the complainant has filed an application before the JMFC Court, Nagpur, for monitoring the investigation and further direction to the singer to submit his voice samples. In the matter, the JMFC Sangram S Jadhav was pleased to issue notices to the accused persons, but the same could not be served for want of correct address and information of the singer.

Now, taking serious note of the negligent approach of the Police Machinery, the JMFC directed the Commissioner of Police Nagpur to appoint a Special Officer for service of summons upon the singer. The learned JMFC further gave liberty to the Special Officer to serve the summons through electronic mode also.

Needless to mention but in the same matter, another singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has submitted his voice sample to the Police on the strict direction of Nagpur District and Sessions Court.

As per the complainant, the singer is not all co-operating with the investigating machinery and the police are taking no action against the singer for reasons best known to them. The entire investigation came to a standstill since last around five years because of non-cooperation by the singer.

The singer had been granted anticipatory bail in October 2015 by the Sessions Court at Nagpur, subject to certain conditions. The singer is not all complying with those conditions and he is found to be travelling abroad without seeking necessary permissions from the Courts.

Interestingly, the Nagpur Police are unable to contact the singer only for the purpose of investigation in the present crime, otherwise, the Nagpur Police seem to have a good connect with the accused on Social Media Website Twitter. On 31/12/2019, the Twitter handler of the Nagpur Police (@NagpurPolice) tweeted a warning against drunken driving for all, in an entertaining manner using the lyrics of one of the songs of the accused, by tagging the accused persons (@Its_Badshah) in the said tweet, and the accused duly responded to the said tweet on the same day.

Adv. Raspal Singh Renu is representing the complainant Anandpal Singh Jabbal in the matter.

