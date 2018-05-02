Court grants ad interim anticipatory bail to per accused of assaulting police.

Nagpur – Justice RB Deo has granted ad interim anticipatory bail to Sheikh Quddus Sheikh Amir Qureshi and Sheikh Ibraham Sheikh Quddus.

They were apprehending their arrest as they were implicated in crime No. 698/2020 registered with PS Washim, Dist Washim punishable under sec 143, 145, 147, 148, 149, 153, 188, 269, 270, 332, 336, 337, 353, 506 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Section 51B of the Disaster Management Act.

It is the case of prosecution that, informant API Mr.Ramakant Baburao Khandare lodged report that as per the order of Sub Divisional Officer, Washim, the few areas in Washim-urban mentioned in order are containment zones. Therefore, the police personnel are deputed in containment zones. On 14.07.2020 he along with other staff were on patrolling duty, between 10.00 to 10.30 a.m. they found that some persons were selling the mutton without covering their faces through mask in two slaughterhouses. Therefore, they order them to close the slaughterhouses and to go to their houses, some 20 to 25 persons raised the dispute with him and other police personnel, abused in filthy language and pelted stones, bricks upon them and obstructed their government duty. Therefore, they hadlodged report in police station.

On the basis of which, the P.S.O. Washim had registered a crime against applicant vide Crime No. 698/2020 under sec 143, 145, 147, 148, 149, 153, 188, 269, 270, 332, 336, 337, 353, 506 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Section 51B of the Disaster Management Act .

Adv Mir nagman ali apppearing for accused submitted that, applicants were not present on the spot of incidence. That, their names are not reflected in FIR and there is no reference made as regards the present applicants.

Considering the submissions, Hon’ble Court granted ad interim protection to accused with a condition to attend Police Station on thursday, Friday and Saturday and also directed them to make themselves available for test identification parade if conducted by police.

Adv Mir Nagman ali appeared for accused.