Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Sep 16th, 2020

    Bicycling is the new normal and here to stay


    Nagpur – Change must happen at the apex of the pyramid not bottom in order to make it worth and spread across, this what CEO, NSSCDCL Mr. Mahesh Moroney believes in. You got to walk the talk and so Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) with their ongoing dedicated efforts for ‘India Cycles4Change Challenge’ (an initiative by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India)had organized a bicycle ride involving the entire staff of NSSCDCL along with its core team.

    The route of the ride was the 18 km loop selected for dedicated cycle lane as a pilot under India Cycles4Change Challenge. This ride was led by Mahesh Moroney, CEO, NSSCDCL, Nagpur and turned out to be successful and inspired the citizens for cycling and walking.

    At the same time, the team observed and tried to figure out other additional interventions and improvisations for the pilot stretch to make the city bicycle and pedestrian friendly. In this ride, the CEO appealed to the citizens to take up bicycling and walking as their primary mode of transport and other nearby daily chores. All the social distancing norms and precautions for Covid-19 were followed religiously during the entire event.

    All the members of NSSCDCL and Ms. Deepanti Pal, Bicycle Mayor and Strategic planner of the project participated in this cycle rally.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Court grants ad interim anticipatory bail to per accused of assaulting police.
    Court grants ad interim anticipatory bail to per accused of assaulting police.
    Bicycling is the new normal and here to stay
    Bicycling is the new normal and here to stay
    मास्क न लावणा-या २२१ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    मास्क न लावणा-या २२१ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    कोव्हीड रुग्णांची सूचना मनपाला देणे बंधनकारक आयुक्त राधाकृष्णन बी. यांचे आदेश
    कोव्हीड रुग्णांची सूचना मनपाला देणे बंधनकारक आयुक्त राधाकृष्णन बी. यांचे आदेश
    जल्लोशात, फटाके फोडून नव्हे, तर सेवा कार्याने होईल पंतप्रधानांचा वाढदिवस : चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
    जल्लोशात, फटाके फोडून नव्हे, तर सेवा कार्याने होईल पंतप्रधानांचा वाढदिवस : चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
    शहरात पुढील शनिवारी आणि रविवारी जनता कर्फ्यू
    शहरात पुढील शनिवारी आणि रविवारी जनता कर्फ्यू
    Notorious goon Wasim Sheik sent to Nashik Central Jail under MPDA
    Notorious goon Wasim Sheik sent to Nashik Central Jail under MPDA
    Covid-19: Nagpur ticks with new high of 60 deaths, 2052 fresh cases in a day
    Covid-19: Nagpur ticks with new high of 60 deaths, 2052 fresh cases in a day
    Covid-19: ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sat-Sun in Nagpur
    Covid-19: ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sat-Sun in Nagpur
    सभी हॉस्पिटल में कोविड़ का मुफ्त इलाज हो: अरविंद रतूड़ी
    सभी हॉस्पिटल में कोविड़ का मुफ्त इलाज हो: अरविंद रतूड़ी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145