Bicycling is the new normal and here to stay



Nagpur – Change must happen at the apex of the pyramid not bottom in order to make it worth and spread across, this what CEO, NSSCDCL Mr. Mahesh Moroney believes in. You got to walk the talk and so Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) with their ongoing dedicated efforts for ‘India Cycles4Change Challenge’ (an initiative by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India)had organized a bicycle ride involving the entire staff of NSSCDCL along with its core team.

The route of the ride was the 18 km loop selected for dedicated cycle lane as a pilot under India Cycles4Change Challenge. This ride was led by Mahesh Moroney, CEO, NSSCDCL, Nagpur and turned out to be successful and inspired the citizens for cycling and walking.

At the same time, the team observed and tried to figure out other additional interventions and improvisations for the pilot stretch to make the city bicycle and pedestrian friendly. In this ride, the CEO appealed to the citizens to take up bicycling and walking as their primary mode of transport and other nearby daily chores. All the social distancing norms and precautions for Covid-19 were followed religiously during the entire event.

All the members of NSSCDCL and Ms. Deepanti Pal, Bicycle Mayor and Strategic planner of the project participated in this cycle rally.