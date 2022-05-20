Court acquits man accused in NDPS case over delay of 6 hrs in lodging FIR

Advertisement

Nagpur: Citing a delay of six-hours in lodging of FIR under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the District Court here on Friday acquitted a man arrested by cops of the charges of smuggling 1.25 kgs of Charas.

Additional District and Sessions Judge P B Ghunge found no legitimate ground from police’s side to lodge a late FIR. The court observed that there was no panch from the police’s side while making the arrest. Court also expressed that it could not rule out the possibility of the accused man being falsely implicated in the case. Based on these revaluations the court acquitted Nilesh Ramesh Aasre (42), a resident of Narsala Road.