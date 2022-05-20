Tree plantation at Railway Men’s School to pay homage to late Joseph George

Advertisement
Nagpur: In a bid to pay homage to ‘Tree Crusader’ late Joseph George, a tree will be planted in Railway Men’s School on Saturday May 22 at 7.15 am.
Joseph wasn’t only a superhero but a ‘hope’ for every green activist. He had sown in their hearts the seeds of knowledge, self-esteem and will to make this world a better place. He will always be a true source of inspiration for many.
Thus, following his vision, a tree plantation drive has been organised next month. The drive will start from June 17, 2022, in which plantation of saplings will be done in different areas of Nagpur city.
For more details, contact Kunal Mourya: 9766071298
