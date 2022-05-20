Tree plantation at Railway Men’s School to pay homage to late Joseph George

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a bid to pay homage to ‘Tree Crusader’ late Joseph George, a tree will be planted in Railway Men’s School on Saturday May 22 at 7.15 am.

Joseph wasn’t only a superhero but a ‘hope’ for every green activist. He had sown in their hearts the seeds of knowledge, self-esteem and will to make this world a better place. He will always be a true source of inspiration for many.