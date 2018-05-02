Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Jul 5th, 2019

Courageous and Bold Budget By Lady FM

Its indeed pleasing to see First Lady FM has done exemplarily good on First Budget after Election. She strongly Focused on Start-Up, Environment and Rural Poor’s.

Recovery of 4 lakh crore by Banks, removing 6 Banks from Red and providing 70k crore to banks will bring Good days for Banks.

Apart from that 100% FDI in insurance intermediaries to PM Roads , Housing to Gandhipedia are all popular measures.

Development of 17 iconic tourism sites and Disinvestment of 1,05,000 crore will keep Government Kitty hefty.

On Taxation on one front enhancing Turnover from 250 crore to 400 crore for 25% tax slab would encourage FDI and added additional 3% tax to super riches..

Overall very encouraging budget for economic growth.

