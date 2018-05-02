Couple goes berserk, molests woman, thrashes husband in Kotwali

Nagpur: Raging to settle score over old dispute, a couple went berserk and stormed house of another couple and created a scene. The accused husband-wife duo molested the woman and thrashed her husband severely. The accused couple also damaged a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler in their rage. The incident occurred In Kotwali police jurisdiction in 2018 June but the complaint was lodged on July 19, 2019 only after court order.

The accused couple has been identified as Dheeraj Arvind Chavan (42) and Meenakshi Dheeraj Chavan (38), both residents of Kotwali area. The complainant husband-wife duo is their neighbour. A dispute over some issue was running between the accused and complainant. On June 23, 2018 around 8 pm, the accused couple stormed into the house of the complainant and abused and molested woman. The accused duo also thrashed her husband severely. The enraged accused also damaged their four-wheeler and two-wheeler.

Kotwali PSI Tople, based on the complaint of complainant couple and court order, booked the accused husband-wife duo under Sections 452, 354, 294, 323, 506(B), 427 of the IPC and launched investigation into the matter.