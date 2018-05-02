Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Jul 20th, 2019

Couple booked for defrauding man in property deal, grabbing shop in Jaripatka

Nagpur: Jaripatka police have booked a husband-wife duo on the charges of defrauding a man in property deal and also grabbing a shop and stealing goods.

A resident of Plot No. 56, Mukund Society, Jaripatka, Mukesh Ladharam Madhwani in his complaint to police said that he had taken a 600 sq ft shop situated at Mauza Nagpur, Survey No. 7/12, Plot No. 1355/1356, near Sindhi High School, Jalapura, on rent from the accused couple Yashwant alias Hudester Hemandas Tolani and Sakhi alias Seema Hudester Tolani. He was paying Rs 24,000 as rent per month to the accused.

In the meantime, the accused couple proposed to sale the shop for Rs 20 lakh and Mukesh decided to purchase the shop. Subsequently, a registered sale agreement was prepared on June 2, 2016 and Mukesh paid Rs 7.50 lakh through a cheque and Rs 50,000 in cash. Later, possession of the shop was given to Mukesh.

However, on January 27, 2017, the accused duo broke open lock of the shop and grabbed it. The accused also stole goods kept in the shop. Moreover, the accused Sakhi Tolani threatened Mukesh of implicating him in false molestation case.

Jaripatka police constable Prabhudas Lokhande, based on Mukesh Tolani’s complaint and court order, booked the accused couple Yashwant Tolani and Sakhi Tolani under Sections 420, 379, 506, 34 of the IPC and probing matter further.

