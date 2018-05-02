Man rapes 4-yr old girl on cartoon pretext, threatens to kill her; arrested

Nagpur: In an incident that triggered outrage, a pervert man exploited neighbouring 4-year old girl sexually on the pretext of watching cartoon. The lewd accused also threatened to kill the kid if she narrated the incident to her mother. The shameful incident took place in Ambazari police jurisdiction. The accused has been arrested and now cooling heels behind the bars.

According to police, the accused Sameer Munir Sheikh (30), resident of Ambazari area, took the 4-year old daughter of neighbouring 30-year old woman to his house on the pretext of watching cartoon on TV. With cartoon pretext, the accused raped the kid girl between May 1 and July 17, 2019 and also threatened to kill her if narrated his nasty act to her mother. Moreover, the accused Sameer abused her mother in front of her house as the victim kid girl disclosed his vulgar act.

Ambazari PSI S S Thakre, acting on the complaint’s victim’s mother, booked the accused Sameer Munir Sheikh under Sections 376(1)(2)(I)(J), 376(A)(B), 294, 506 of the IPC read with Sections 8, 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him. Further probe is underway.