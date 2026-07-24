Nagpur Couple Arrested with 7 Kg Ganja Worth ₹1.76 Lakh

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Nagpur: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Yashodhara Nagar Police arrested a husband and wife after seizing 7.069 kilograms of ganja worth approximately ₹1.76 lakh from their residence in Sangharsh Nagar.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the couple’s house after receiving information that illegal cannabis was being sold from the premises. During the search, officers recovered 7 kg 69 grams of ganja concealed inside a plastic sack, which was seized on the spot.

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The accused have been identified as Mohammad Sarfaraz Akhtar Ansari and his wife, Gosia Parveen Sarfaraz Ansari. According to the preliminary investigation, the couple was allegedly operating the illegal drug trade from their home for financial gain.

A case has been registered against both accused under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and they have been taken into custody.

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Police are now investigating the source of the seized contraband and the distribution network linked to the accused. Officials are also probing whether other individuals were involved in the illegal narcotics supply chain operating in the city.

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