Satta betting racket busted in Khaparkheda, 3 booked

Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, Crime Branch Unit 5 of Nagpur Police busted a satta betting racket in Khaparkheda ahead of Pola festival. The action was taken around 3.50 pm on August 21, near Kolar River bridge, where the accused were caught red-handed while running a satta patta operation.

Police arrested Nitesh alias Bunty Bhimrao Patil (23) and Shumshuddin alias Ranu Alimuddin Siddiqui (27), both residents of Chankapur Colony, Sillewada. During interrogation, the duo revealed that they were working for wanted accused Shyamsundar Kanojia alias Nepali of Shankapur, Sillewada.

The team seized Rs 7,320 in cash, two mobile phones, two motorcycles, and other satta materials, with a total value of Rs 1,88,150. A case under Section 12(A) of the Maharashtra Gambling Prohibition Act has been registered at Khaparkheda Police Station.

The crackdown was carried out under the supervision of CP Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, Jt. CP Navin Chand Reddy, Addl. CP (Crime) Vasant Pardeshi, DCP (Detection) Rahul Makanikar, and ACP (Crime Branch) Abhijit Patil, led by PI Sandeep Buwa and his team.

Police have stepped up action against gambling, betting, and other illegal activities in the run-up to the festive season.