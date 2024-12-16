Council adjourned for the day after passing condolence resolution

Advertisement
Nagpur: The Maharashtra Legislative Council session was on Monday adjourned for the day after Deputy Chairman Neelima Gorhe presented a condolence resolution.
Paying tribute on behalf of all members, Gorhe expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise of former Maharashtra Governor S.M. Krishna and former Assembly member Dinkarrao Jadhav.
Following the passing of the condolence resolution, all members observed a moment of silence to pay their respects.
The Council was then adjourned for the day, with proceedings scheduled to resume tomorrow at 12 pm.