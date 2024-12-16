3 arrested in Beed Sarpanch kidnapping, murder case, CM informs Council

Advertisement













Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday informed the Legislative Council that three individuals have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a Sarpanch in Beed district.

Responding to a question raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) member Ambadas Danve under Rule 289, Fadnavis assured the House that further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.

The Chief Minister stated that the case has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a thorough probe. Additionally, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to ensure a focused and transparent inquiry into the incident.

“Directives have been issued to the administration to take all necessary steps in this matter,” Fadnavis said, emphasizing the government’s commitment to delivering justice.

In Beed’s Kej taluka, Santosh Deshmukh, the Sarpanch of Massajog village, was kidnapped and brutally murdered. This heinous act reverberated across the Beed district, causing widespread outrage.