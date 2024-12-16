Winter Session: Patole corners Fadnavis Govt over Parbhani, Beed incidents

Advertisement













Nagpur: On the opening day of Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly session in Nagpur, Congress State President Nana Patole strongly criticized the government, focusing on the recent incidents in Parbhani and Beed. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the Assembly regarding these issues, offering the government’s stance on the matters.

The Parbhani incident

A few days ago, an incident occurred near the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar outside Parbhani Railway Station, where a replica of the Indian Constitution was desecrated by a mentally ill individual. This act sparked violent protests in Parbhani, leading to unrest in the area. The police detained several individuals in connection with the violence. However, one of the detainees, Somnath Suryavanshi, died under suspicious circumstances while in judicial custody.

The Beed incident

In Beed’s Kej taluka, Santosh Deshmukh, the Sarpanch of Massajog village, was kidnapped and brutally murdered. This heinous act reverberated across the Beed district, causing widespread outrage.

Raising these incidents in the Assembly, Nana Patole demanded a clear statement from the government on its stance and actions regarding the two cases. “These incidents occurred after this government came to power,” Patole asserted. He specifically highlighted the death of an activist advocating for Ambedkarite ideology in Parbhani as a grave concern.

Patole urged the Speaker of the Assembly, Rahul Narvekar, to ensure justice for the people affected by these incidents. “Through you, Speaker, we seek justice. The government must show its readiness to respond and take action. The severity of these events has created widespread anger among the people of the state,” he emphasized.

In response, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed the government’s willingness to discuss the issues in detail. “We are ready for a thorough debate on these matters, even if the Speaker schedules it for tomorrow,” Fadnavis said.

He acknowledged the gravity of both incidents and assured the Assembly that appropriate action has been taken. Addressing the Parbhani incident, he clarified that the desecration of the Constitution was carried out by a mentally ill individual, who has been dealt with according to the law.

Fadnavis condemned the act, stating, “No one will tolerate the insult of the Constitution. However, we must ensure that such incidents do not lead to unnecessary unrest. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution does not advocate for such reactions.”

Fadnavis appealed to the Opposition to avoid politicizing the issue and instead contribute positively to maintaining law and order in the state. He expressed hope that the Opposition would provide constructive suggestions to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Speaker assured the House that a decision regarding a detailed discussion on the matter would be made soon. Meanwhile, the government reiterated its commitment to addressing the incidents in Parbhani and Beed with the seriousness they deserve.

Both incidents have triggered widespread anger and concern among citizens, especially within the Ambedkarite community. The government’s response to these sensitive issues will be closely scrutinized in the coming days, as the public demands swift justice and measures to prevent similar occurrences.

The Assembly is set to see further deliberations on these matters, with expectations of a collaborative effort to uphold law and order in the state.