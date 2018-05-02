Coronavirus: Panicky parents rush to Centre Point School to take back children home in Nagpur

The first coronavirus positive case in city happens to be parent of a child at Centre Point School

Nagpur: Panic gripped the Nagpur as the first coronavirus positive case was reported in city. The patient, an employee of renowned Information Technology company, had come from USA and got himself admitted on Wednesday at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH). His throat swab samples were sent for the test and it tested positive.

As the patient happens to be a parent of a student studying at Centre Point School, Amravati Road, panicky parents of the other students rushed to the school on Thursday to take back their children home. A message to the parents from the Centre Point School management on social media sparked the panicky situation in the school.

In the message, the school said, “As many of you are already aware, the first coronavirus case of Nagpur happens to be a parent of a child at Centre Point School, Amravati Road Bypass, Dabha. We would like to inform you that the child has not been coming to school and she and her family have been quarantined and are being tested by the authorities. Meanwhile, the school has taken all necessary precautions to disinfect the campus. We are in constant touch with the local authorities and they believe there is no reason to close school yet. We seek your cooperation and urge you not to create panic in the situation. However. if your child displays symptoms of cold, cough or congestion, we ask that you keep them at home for their own safety. We will keep you updated with any developments as needed.”

As the message reached parents, they rushed to the school to take back their wards home. Despite assuring words of school management, the panicky parents did not want to put their children at risk.

According to reports, the first coronavirus patient, a 45- year-old man, resides in Bajaj Nagar.