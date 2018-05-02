Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    US return man tests positive for coronavirus in Nagpur

    Nagpur: A 45-year-old man who had a history of traveling abroad was reportedly tests positive of Corona Virus at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) on Wednesday. The man had returned to the city from the United States of America on March 6. 

    “The man was tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. He has been admitted to the city-based India Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH),” District Collector Ravindra Thakare informed. 

    An official of the IGMCH said that the man underwent tests at the hospital, which confirmed the infection. 

    Following the conformation, Thakare had meeting with Medical Officials. Special isolated rooms were also arranged for infected patients. 

