Be, the Next Queen of Haut Monde Mrs India World Wide 2020

A woman play many roles in her lifetime, she is a daughter, a wife, a mother, a daughter-in-law and dons many other caps. However, one important and vital role she misses to play out is that of being her own best version. Hey, you gorgeous ladies of Nagpur, if you are married and want to be the next Glam Queen than this can be your moment! Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide, an International Beauty Pageant is coming to your city on the 14th of March at Nagpur, at the hotel, The Pride. Isn’t that amazing? If you are a married Indian woman, you can register through our website www.mrsindiaworldwide.com or else register on the spot.

At Haut Monde Mrs India World Wide, we do not judge you on basis of height, weight and age criterion but if you have the spirit to win and fulfill your dreams we offer you the right platform.We have already completed our auditions in 11 cities which are Chandigarh, Delhi , Jaipur , Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, Mumbai , Lucknow and Patna. The auditions have been quite competitive with more than 400 participants. Cities of Chennai, Nagpur and Dehradun are next in line…

We are also happy to announce that Mrs Hema Malini , our own Bollywood ‘Dream Girl’ as well as doting mother, loving wife and successful producer will be the celebrity jury for our finale. Celebrity Hair Designer, Dr.Silvie Rodgers, Chairman & Founder of Haut Monde Mrs India WorldWide, Mr Bharat Bhramar and the Queen of 2019, Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide, Mrs Tarini Mukherji will be a part of the jury.

The winner this year of Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2020 will be awarded with a cash prize of INR 3 lakh and the Title Winners will be given INR 51 thousand each. Post selection, there would be a 360 degree orientation program offered to the selected contestants.

So all the ladies what are you waiting for? This is your opportunity to live your dreams!! Grab it up and Register Now, Excited much?