Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Mar 23rd, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Coronavirus: Over 150 IRS trainees asked to vacate Nagpur academy amid lockdown

    More than 150 Indian Revenue Service trainees at the National Academy of Direct Taxes in Nagpur, Maharashtra, were on Sunday asked to leave the campus and go back to their homes even though public transport services have been suspended across states as the number of coronavirus cases in India reaches 415.

    Nagpur is one of the cities in Maharashtra where a lockdown has been imposed. Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane and Yavatmal have also shut down. Only essential services to operate in the places under lockdown. The government also announced that trains, metros and inter-state buses across the country will not run till March 31.

    “The Officer trainees of 73rd batch of the Indian Revenue Services, who are undergoing training at the National Academy of Direct Taxes in Nagpur have been granted block leave,” a letter signed by Additional Director of Income Tax VK Jose read.

    Some of the trainee officers said that they had been asking officials to let them go home for over a week now, news agency reported. The unidentified trainees said they were instead told not to panic since the situation was under control.

    An unnamed official at the academy, however, denied that the trainees were asked to leave compulsorily. “All we have said is that we cannot ensure that the mess is functioning, and those who can, should leave by tomorrow [Monday],” the official told news agency .

    Facing uncertainty, the trainees alleged that the academy’s approach towards the situation has been “casual”. “They are saying that the mess won’t function, but isn’t it their responsibility to ensure that all probationers are taken care of during this crisis?” a trainee asked, according to sources

    The trainee added that the academy kept conducting classed till Sunday afternoon and asked them to leave suddenly. “How can their approach be so casual?” the trainee asked. “Why did they not listen to us for 10 days when we said let us go? Till the afternoon, they said that they will keep conducting classes, then suddenly they tell us ‘just go’.”

    Another trainee alleged that three probationers from Bhutan have been asked to go to the Bhutanese embassy in Delhi.“There is no arrangement done by the academy, they’ve just been asked to go there,” the trainee said. “This is a diplomatic shame!”

    Happening Nagpur
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Nagpur Crime News
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Maharashtra News
    लॉकडाऊन: पाणीग्राहकांसाठी ऑनलाईन बिल भरण्याचा पर्याय
    लॉकडाऊन: पाणीग्राहकांसाठी ऑनलाईन बिल भरण्याचा पर्याय
    डॉ. आशिष देशमुख यांनी मानले आभार
    डॉ. आशिष देशमुख यांनी मानले आभार
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया : पर्यटन क्षेत्र , देवस्थान व तीर्थ क्षेत्र अगले आदेश तक बंद
    गोंदिया : पर्यटन क्षेत्र , देवस्थान व तीर्थ क्षेत्र अगले आदेश तक बंद
    दुनियाभर के अमीरों और सेलेब्स ने 7.5 लाख करोड़ रु. सहयोग दिया, हमारे ज्यादातर स्टार हाथ धोना सिखा रहे
    दुनियाभर के अमीरों और सेलेब्स ने 7.5 लाख करोड़ रु. सहयोग दिया, हमारे ज्यादातर स्टार हाथ धोना सिखा रहे
    Trending News
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No positive cases in last 9 days,162 in Isolation,658 under follow-up
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No positive cases in last 9 days,162 in Isolation,658 under follow-up
    Coronavirus Latest: 14 new cases reported from Mumbai, 1 from Pune
    Coronavirus Latest: 14 new cases reported from Mumbai, 1 from Pune
    Featured News
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    रशियातून आलेल्या कोरोना संशयिताला रेल्वेतून नागपुरात उतरवले
    रशियातून आलेल्या कोरोना संशयिताला रेल्वेतून नागपुरात उतरवले
    Trending In Nagpur
    दुनियाभर के अमीरों और सेलेब्स ने 7.5 लाख करोड़ रु. सहयोग दिया, हमारे ज्यादातर स्टार हाथ धोना सिखा रहे
    दुनियाभर के अमीरों और सेलेब्स ने 7.5 लाख करोड़ रु. सहयोग दिया, हमारे ज्यादातर स्टार हाथ धोना सिखा रहे
    कोरोना प्रतिबंधासाठी राजकीय पक्ष, लोकप्रतिनिधींनी जनजागृती करावी – सर्वपक्षीय बैठकीत डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांचे आवाहन
    कोरोना प्रतिबंधासाठी राजकीय पक्ष, लोकप्रतिनिधींनी जनजागृती करावी – सर्वपक्षीय बैठकीत डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांचे आवाहन
    ‘जनता कर्फ्यु’ स्वयंस्फूर्तीने पाळा : संदीप जोशी
    ‘जनता कर्फ्यु’ स्वयंस्फूर्तीने पाळा : संदीप जोशी
    ‘कोरोना’च्या माहितीसाठ मनपात २४ तास नियंत्रण कक्ष
    ‘कोरोना’च्या माहितीसाठ मनपात २४ तास नियंत्रण कक्ष
    23 मार्च, 1931 – शहादत की उस रात को पूरा देश रोया
    23 मार्च, 1931 – शहादत की उस रात को पूरा देश रोया
    Coronavirus के खौफ के बीच राहत भरी ख़बर, चीन में ठीक हुए करीब 90% संक्रमित मरीज
    Coronavirus के खौफ के बीच राहत भरी ख़बर, चीन में ठीक हुए करीब 90% संक्रमित मरीज
    ‘ जनता कर्फ्यू ‘ के समर्थन के बाद शाम को नियमों का उल्लंघन
    ‘ जनता कर्फ्यू ‘ के समर्थन के बाद शाम को नियमों का उल्लंघन
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No positive cases in last 9 days,162 in Isolation,658 under follow-up
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No positive cases in last 9 days,162 in Isolation,658 under follow-up
    19 वर्षीय युवती से गैंगरेप, 5 गिरफ्तार
    19 वर्षीय युवती से गैंगरेप, 5 गिरफ्तार
    What to do during Quarantine Period – Dr Himanshu Singh Choudhary
    What to do during Quarantine Period – Dr Himanshu Singh Choudhary
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145