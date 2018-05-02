Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two more tested Positive, Tally goes to 16 in City

    Nagpur: In latest reports of Coronavirus Nagpur testing, Two more Coronavirus positive cases has been reported in the city this Monday morning. Nagpur has now 16 Positive cases.

    Maharashtra tally: 12 new Coronavirus positive cases in the state. Total number of Coronavirus cases in the state rises to 215, the state health department said.

    Pune: 5
    Mumbai: 3
    Nagpur: 2
    Kolhapur and Nashik: 1 each.

    More details awaited..

    Updated March 20 10 9 Am

