Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two more tested Positive, Tally goes to 16 in City
Nagpur: In latest reports of Coronavirus Nagpur testing, Two more Coronavirus positive cases has been reported in the city this Monday morning. Nagpur has now 16 Positive cases.
Maharashtra tally: 12 new Coronavirus positive cases in the state. Total number of Coronavirus cases in the state rises to 215, the state health department said.
Pune: 5
Mumbai: 3
Nagpur: 2
Kolhapur and Nashik: 1 each.
More details awaited..
Updated March 20 10 9 Am