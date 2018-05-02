Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Apr 16th, 2020

    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Two more test Positive, Tally Jumps to 58

    232 new coronavirus cases reported in Maharashtra as of 5:00 PM – Apr 16

    Nagpur: City on Thursday reported two new COVID-19 cases. With this Nagpur has reported 58 positive cases among them 11 has been cured/discharged with one deceased. 46 patients are been treated.

    Among two new , one has a travel history of Ajmer and other Delhi.

    With this 232 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Apr 16 in Maharashtra, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra to 2,919. Among the total people infected as on date, 295 have recovered and 187 have passed away.

    District-wise breakup is available for 1364 of the total 2919 cases reported in the state. Mumbai had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 880 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

    Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 2919, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

