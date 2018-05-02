Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Apr 16th, 2020

    RBI Co-op Society contributes to CM Relief Fund, Red Cross Society

    Nagpur: To contain the pandemic of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) now Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Employees Co-Operative (Co-op) Society, Limited (Ltd) Nagpur contributed to CM Relief Fund and Collector/Chairman Red Cross Society, Nagpur of Rs 1,00,000/- and Rs 21,000/- respectively.

    The society, led by President, M.S.Gupta, Secretary, Vijay B. Kohad Director, M. Rajshekhar made the essential contributions. Collector Nagpur, Ravindra Thakre will utilize the funds towards the benefit of healthcare across the city.

    Happening Nagpur
    Nagpur pays tributes to Baba Saheb at home amid lockdown
    Nagpur pays tributes to Baba Saheb at home amid lockdown
    World’s shortest woman joins Covid-19 fight
    World’s shortest woman joins Covid-19 fight
    Nagpur Crime News
    Liquor being sold at medical store amid lockdown
    Liquor being sold at medical store amid lockdown
    Eight held for gambling on cockfight, material worth Rs 22.12 lakh seized
    Eight held for gambling on cockfight, material worth Rs 22.12 lakh seized
    Maharashtra News
    सफाई कामगारांचा सत्कार
    सफाई कामगारांचा सत्कार
    हे कसले सोशल डीस्टन्सिंग….
    हे कसले सोशल डीस्टन्सिंग….
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया:जनता से ठगी , सिलेंडर से गैस चुराकर आपूर्ति
    गोंदिया:जनता से ठगी , सिलेंडर से गैस चुराकर आपूर्ति
    गोंदिया: अलविदा पापा.. 5 बेटियों ने दिया पिता की अर्थी को कंधा
    गोंदिया: अलविदा पापा.. 5 बेटियों ने दिया पिता की अर्थी को कंधा
    Trending News
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Two more test Positive, Tally Jumps to 58
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Two more test Positive, Tally Jumps to 58
    Liquor being sold at medical store amid lockdown
    Liquor being sold at medical store amid lockdown
    Featured News
    Night shelters in Nagpur provide skill development opportunities to homeless
    Night shelters in Nagpur provide skill development opportunities to homeless
    Migrant workers gather in large numbers at Bandra in Mumbai demanding to go home as lockdown gets extended
    Migrant workers gather in large numbers at Bandra in Mumbai demanding to go home as lockdown gets extended
    Trending In Nagpur
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Two more test Positive, Tally Jumps to 58
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Two more test Positive, Tally Jumps to 58
    RBI Co-op Society contributes to CM Relief Fund, Red Cross Society
    RBI Co-op Society contributes to CM Relief Fund, Red Cross Society
    300 युनिटपर्यंत वीज वापरणाऱ्या ग्राहकांचे वीज बिल माफ करावे
    300 युनिटपर्यंत वीज वापरणाऱ्या ग्राहकांचे वीज बिल माफ करावे
    300 युनिटपर्यंत वीज वापरणाऱ्या ग्राहकांचे वीज बिल माफ करावे बावनकुळे यांची मुख्यमंत्री व उर्जामंत्र्यांकडे मागणी
    300 युनिटपर्यंत वीज वापरणाऱ्या ग्राहकांचे वीज बिल माफ करावे बावनकुळे यांची मुख्यमंत्री व उर्जामंत्र्यांकडे मागणी
    Session on COVID 19 – Impact Assessment & Business Continuity Planning
    Session on COVID 19 – Impact Assessment & Business Continuity Planning
    नगरसेवक संदीप गवई यांचे कडून पोलीस बांधवाना मास्क आणि सॅनिटायजर चे वाटप
    नगरसेवक संदीप गवई यांचे कडून पोलीस बांधवाना मास्क आणि सॅनिटायजर चे वाटप
    बाबा बगदादिया नगर बहुउद्देशीय संस्था की ओर से गरीबों को अनाज, और सैनिटाइजर का वितरण
    बाबा बगदादिया नगर बहुउद्देशीय संस्था की ओर से गरीबों को अनाज, और सैनिटाइजर का वितरण
    Night shelters in Nagpur provide skill development opportunities to homeless
    Night shelters in Nagpur provide skill development opportunities to homeless
    लॉकडाउन में चमका ऑनलाइन कैसिनो का बाजार
    लॉकडाउन में चमका ऑनलाइन कैसिनो का बाजार
    परीट (धोबी) समाजाला शासनाने आर्थिक साहाय्य द्यावे बावनकुळे यांची मुख्यमंत्र्यांकडे एका पत्रातून मागणी
    परीट (धोबी) समाजाला शासनाने आर्थिक साहाय्य द्यावे बावनकुळे यांची मुख्यमंत्र्यांकडे एका पत्रातून मागणी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145