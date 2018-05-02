RBI Co-op Society contributes to CM Relief Fund, Red Cross Society

Nagpur: To contain the pandemic of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) now Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Employees Co-Operative (Co-op) Society, Limited (Ltd) Nagpur contributed to CM Relief Fund and Collector/Chairman Red Cross Society, Nagpur of Rs 1,00,000/- and Rs 21,000/- respectively.

The society, led by President, M.S.Gupta, Secretary, Vijay B. Kohad Director, M. Rajshekhar made the essential contributions. Collector Nagpur, Ravindra Thakre will utilize the funds towards the benefit of healthcare across the city.