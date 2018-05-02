Coronavirus Nagpur Update : One more tests positive in Nagpur, total 5 in city
Nagpur: With the lockdown being enforced under strict vigil in Nagpur, one more person has tested positive for deadly Coronavirus, reads an ANI tweet of Dr VD Paturkar, Civil Surgeon in Nagpur. The samples of the 42 year old man were sent for the test which turned out to be positive.
However the official confirmation could not be secured till the time of filing report.
With the said development the total number of Covid 19 positive cases in Nagpur has reached to 5, of which the previous four patients were said to have been recovering well.
In Maharashtra the total number of positive cases has reached to 125. Nationwide there are 695 positive cases till now and 16 deaths have been reported so far.
Meanwhile, the district administration has appealed to follow the lockdown phase strictly.
More details awaited.