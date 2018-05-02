Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No case since one week

    Nagpur: In Nagpur only four positive patients have been detected in the district so far and all of them are on the course of recovery informed Divisional commissioner Sanjeev Kumar.

    Since one week, there is not a single positive case in the city although many suspects have been identified and are being tested daily. Even those coming from neighbouring states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are arriving here for testing.

    The government has established state-of-the-art Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) for Covid-19 testing,” he said.

