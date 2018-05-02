Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Mar 24th, 2020

    Viral audio clip with claim of 50 patients in Nagpur is FAKE : Administration

    Nagpur: The district administration and Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Tuesday issued a clarification that a social media post wherein it was claimed that over 50 patients in the city have tested Covid-19 positive is “totally false” and “baseless”. The post with an audio clip has gone viral in social media.

    Divisional commissioner Sanjeev Kumar warned those spreading such fake clips of stringent action under the relevant acts. “Posting and spreading such misleading and irresponsible posts without any basis is an offence.

    Those posting such content could be booked under various laws and face imprisonment. The administration would take stern action against such rumour mongers,” he said while cautioning the people not to believe in such posts.

    NMC commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said doctors at the VRDL are experts and working round-the-clock to help patients and suspects, and it was wrong to question their credentials. “Everyone should take care before forwarding such fake posts. They should believe posts only from genuine sources like those issued by government and district administration or by the NMC. They can also verify such posts from the NMC Twitter handle or by contacting civic officials,” he said.

