‘Essential commodities’ shops will remain open’: Guardian minister Nitin Raut

Nagpur: Guardian minister Nitin Raut and municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Tuesday made it clear that the lockdown will continue till April 14 and the shops selling essential commodities will remain open in the city.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, people in some areas rushed to grocery shops for purchases, fearing that those will be closed down.

In a press release, Raut said, “There would be no shortage of kirana, dairy, vegetables, medicines and other essential products in the city. We are taking care of it. Therefore, there is nothing to worry about. People should not make a beeline before shops.

In case of confusion or problems, people can contact control room on telephone numbers 0712-2567021 or 2562668. People should stay at their homes and be safe,” he said.

Mundhe said in a press release there is no need to unnecessarily stock essential goods as the government has ensured smooth supplies with proper mechanism in place. He also officially announced that the lockdown period in the city has been increased to April 14. Earlier, it was March 31.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has also opened a control room whose telephone numbers are 0712-2567021 and

2551866. On Tuesday, NMC also announced to provide door-to-door diagnosis and medical treatment facilities.

“If people fall ill and are unable to go to a nearby hospital, they can call the control room. NMC will send a team of doctors to take care of such people. If any suspect patient of Covid-19 requires admission, the NMC will provide ambulance and ensure the person concerned is admitted to the hospital,” the NMC said.

The district administration has constituted quick response teams for all the 38 wards in the city to ensure essential goods are readily available in all the shops.