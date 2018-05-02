Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |

    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Four persons test positive, total 9 in city

    Nagpur: Out of several samples of people, who had come in contact with a CoronaVirus infected patient found in the city on Thursday, three family members along with one house help have been tested positive for novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) confirmed hospital sources to Nagpur Today on Friday.

    With this, the number of COVID-19 patients in Nagpur city has gone up to nine, they said.

    On Thursday, a 43-year-old man with travel history to Delhi had tested positive for the infection in Nagpur. He has been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH).

    “Now, four of his relatives have tested positive for coronavirus,” a senior official said.

    Of the total nine COVID-19 patients in Nagpur, the first to test positive in the city was discharged from the hospital on Thursday as he has fully recovered, he said.

    “Now five patients are currently undergoing treatment at the IGGMCH and three at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH),” the official said.

    “One person has tested positive for the infection in Gondia district,” another official said.

    Happening Nagpur
    Nagpur trio help needy and hungry
    Nagpur trio help needy and hungry
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    Nagpur Crime News
    3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    राज्य विधिमंडळ सदस्यांचे एक महिन्याचे वेतन ‘मुख्यमंत्री सहाय्यता निधी’साठी व संसदेतील सदस्यांचे एक महिन्याचे वेतन ‘प्रधानमंत्री सहाय्यता निधी’ला देण्याचा निर्णय – शरद पवार
    राज्य विधिमंडळ सदस्यांचे एक महिन्याचे वेतन ‘मुख्यमंत्री सहाय्यता निधी’साठी व संसदेतील सदस्यांचे एक महिन्याचे वेतन ‘प्रधानमंत्री सहाय्यता निधी’ला देण्याचा निर्णय – शरद पवार
    शरद पवार उद्या (२७ मार्च) फेसबुक पेजवरून जनतेशी साधणार संवाद.
    शरद पवार उद्या (२७ मार्च) फेसबुक पेजवरून जनतेशी साधणार संवाद.
    Hindi News
    12 मेडिकल स्टोअर्स देंगे 24 घंटे सेवा
    12 मेडिकल स्टोअर्स देंगे 24 घंटे सेवा
    नागपुर के थानों को सैने ट्रैजर ,मास्क,गलोब्ज का वितरण
    नागपुर के थानों को सैने ट्रैजर ,मास्क,गलोब्ज का वितरण
    Trending News
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Four persons test positive, total 9 in city
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Four persons test positive, total 9 in city
    724 COVID-19 cases in India, death toll 17
    724 COVID-19 cases in India, death toll 17
    Featured News
    3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: नागपुरात एकाच कुटुंबातील चारजण पॉझिटिव्ह
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: नागपुरात एकाच कुटुंबातील चारजण पॉझिटिव्ह
    Trending In Nagpur
    3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    School Students Promotion from class 1 to 8, CBSE Yet To Make A Decision
    School Students Promotion from class 1 to 8, CBSE Yet To Make A Decision
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Four persons test positive, total 9 in city
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Four persons test positive, total 9 in city
    12 मेडिकल स्टोअर्स देंगे 24 घंटे सेवा
    12 मेडिकल स्टोअर्स देंगे 24 घंटे सेवा
    नागपुर के थानों को सैने ट्रैजर ,मास्क,गलोब्ज का वितरण
    नागपुर के थानों को सैने ट्रैजर ,मास्क,गलोब्ज का वितरण
    नगरसेवक बंटी कुकड़े ने किया प्रभाग में छिड़काव
    नगरसेवक बंटी कुकड़े ने किया प्रभाग में छिड़काव
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: नागपुरात एकाच कुटुंबातील चारजण पॉझिटिव्ह
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: नागपुरात एकाच कुटुंबातील चारजण पॉझिटिव्ह
    Nagpur Round Table initiated Free Home Delivery Service for Senior Citizens staying alone
    Nagpur Round Table initiated Free Home Delivery Service for Senior Citizens staying alone
    कोरोना व्हायरस चा प्रादूर्भाव होऊ नये म्हणून
    कोरोना व्हायरस चा प्रादूर्भाव होऊ नये म्हणून
    बेजबाबदार, हुल्लडबाजांवर दंडात्मक कारवाई करा
    बेजबाबदार, हुल्लडबाजांवर दंडात्मक कारवाई करा
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145