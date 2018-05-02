Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Four persons test positive, total 9 in city
Nagpur: Out of several samples of people, who had come in contact with a CoronaVirus infected patient found in the city on Thursday, three family members along with one house help have been tested positive for novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) confirmed hospital sources to Nagpur Today on Friday.
With this, the number of COVID-19 patients in Nagpur city has gone up to nine, they said.
On Thursday, a 43-year-old man with travel history to Delhi had tested positive for the infection in Nagpur. He has been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH).
“Now, four of his relatives have tested positive for coronavirus,” a senior official said.
Of the total nine COVID-19 patients in Nagpur, the first to test positive in the city was discharged from the hospital on Thursday as he has fully recovered, he said.
“Now five patients are currently undergoing treatment at the IGGMCH and three at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH),” the official said.
“One person has tested positive for the infection in Gondia district,” another official said.