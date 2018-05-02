Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    School Students Promotion from class 1 to 8, CBSE Yet To Make A Decision

    New Delhi/Nagpur: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the remaining class 12 and class 10 but there has been no word about class 1 to 9 and class 11 students.

    Meanwhile, several state boards, in various degrees, have announced that students, other than class 10 and 12 students, will be promoted to the next class without any exam.

    CBSE spokesperson, Ms. Rama Sharma, upon enquiry while speaking to sources, said that the board only conducts class 10 and class 12 examinations and is not responsible for examination and promotion to other classes. She added that the decision will be taken after Directorate of Education’s (DoE) decision.

