    Published On : Mon, Mar 1st, 2021

    Coronavirus: Nagpur reports 877 fresh cases, 6 deaths

    Nagpur: The Nagpur District on Monday detected 877 fresh cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), besides, 6 people succumbed to the virus borne disease in the day.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has reached to 1,50,0665 while the number of deaths rose 4,341.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 159 were from rural areas and 716 cases from Nagpur city alone while two cases were reported from out of the district. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, 4 were reported from Nagpur city and 2 deaths were registered from outside the district. fortunately no casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 8,438 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

    With 686 recoveries in the day, the cumulative number of recovered cases rose to 1,37,886 (including home isolation recoveries). The recovery rate has slightly dropped to 91.52%

