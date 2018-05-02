Shefali Waldekar awarded Ph.D from IIT Kharagpur

Nagpur: Shefali Waldekar, daughter of renowned Marathi poet K. R. Waldekar has awarded Ph.D. in Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering from IIT Kharagpur, virtually at the 66th Convocation held on February 23, 2021. Her thesis title was “A Study on Audio Features, Fusion Techniques and Hierarchical Approach for Acoustic Scene Classification”.

She studied at Anjuman College of Engineering and Technology, Nagpur and received her B.E. in Electronics and Communications Engineering from RTMNU. Later she received her M.Tech. in Information Systems from IIT Kanpur.

After her M.Tech. she taught at Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal as Asst.Professor till joining for full time Ph.D. programme at IIT Kharagpur. Her family and friends are proud of her achievement and wish all the best for her future.