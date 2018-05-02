Coronavirus: Nagpur reports 2,200+ fresh cases for three-days in a row, recovered cases cross 1.5 lakh mark

Nagpur: The Nagpur District reported 2,297 new novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 12 more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday marking the third consecutive day of 2200+ cases. A total of 1,409 patients were discharged in the day following which total number of recovered patients has reached 1,50,822.

With the latest developments, total cases now stands at 1,72,799 while the numbers of deaths have reached 4,471 mark. So far, 1,50,822 persons have successfully cured with the virus borne disease.

It is pertinent to mention that amid an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in the city, the District Administration has decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur starting from Monday.