Nagpur: Day 1 of week-long lockdown evokes mixed response

Nagpur: The stringent lockdown has evoked mixed response in many parts of the Second Capital of the State on Monday — the first day of week-long lockdown — with District Administration and Nagpur Police making sure all the possible efforts to keep the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) at bay.

While shopkeepers halted their business and chose to stay indoors with a surge in the number of cases. Cops had a tough time in enforcing the lockdown across the city with a significant number of persons venturing out, a substantial number of them without any valid or justified reason.

Earlier in the day, Nagpur City Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar and other senior officers on Monday went on city rounds, especially in the crowded areas of Sitabuldi to review the measures taken by the cops in implementing the stringent lockdown restrictions re-enforced by the Administration to break the chain of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

As the unprecedented COVID-19 surge has compelled District Administration to enforce stringent lockdown in the Second Capital of the State between March 15 and March 21; CP Kumar had also urged citizens to comply with restrictions and step out only if necessary.