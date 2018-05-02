Gang war at Maskasath, goons fires gunshot,15 vehicles damaged

Nagpur: A gang war erupted in Bengali Panja area of Tehsil police station area on Sunday night over old rivalry. The goons ransacked more than 15 vehciles and fired a shot at a person and injured another person by stabbing him in the stomach. A large number of police personnel were deployed in the area after the incident. A police official informed that one Mohsin was suffered injured after he was stabbed by a local goon with sharp-weapon. The gangs having old-rivalry over establishing their supremacy in the area. The groups clashed on Sunday late night in Bangali Panja area with hockey sticks and swords in the hands. During the clash, the goons ransacked vehicles parked on the roadside.

Staff of Tehsil police station rushed to the spot after receiving information from the controll room. The attackers managed to flee the spot when the police arrived at the crime scene. A police official of Tehsil police station informed that the residents informed them that one goon had fired a shot at his rival. However, there is no evidence of firing at the spot, he said.

The vehicles were badly damaged with the hockey sticks. “We are questioning the residents to get the names of the accused persons involved in the attack,” he said. The police are also checking CCTV footage to identify the registration number of the vehicles which moved from the spot after committing the crime. Sources claimed that more than 30 persons were involved in the attack. There was panic among the residents and passersby after the attack and they fled for the life.

The area is known for the anti-social activities where many labourers from other stated are living. An offence would be registered under provisions of Indian Penal Code and Indian Arms Act against both parties, said the police official.