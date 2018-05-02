Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Mar 13th, 2020

    Coronavirus: Cinema halls in Nagpur to be closed until 31 March

    Maharashtra orders closure of cinema halls in five cities until 31 March

    Nagpur: Maharashtra government on Friday declared the coronavirus as an epidemic in five metropolitan cities – Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune & Pimpri Chinchwad. The gyms, cinema halls , swimming polls will be closed down from Friday night onwards in these cities until 31 March.

    “Wherever possible, corporates and owners of the private companies should allow employees to work from home from Monday. Avoid large gatherings,” said CM Uddhav Thackeray.

    Making the announcement in the state Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the government was invoking the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 from midnight.

    The Health Ministry confirmed the number of confirmed cases in India at 81.

    He also informed the House that so far 17 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state — three each in Mumbai and Nagpur, 10 in Pune and one in Thane.

    The person who tested positive for the virus in Pune had travel history to the United States, an official said. He further pointed out that barring one, all coronavirus patients in Pune had traveled abroad and there was no “local transmission” of the disease as such.

    Thackeray announced that schools in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad areas will remain shut till further orders but the SSC exams in those schools will continue as per schedule though.

    The move comes close on the heels of similar decisions being taken by the governments of Kerala, Delhi and Karnataka.

    Karnataka state government on Friday announced lock-down of malls, cinema theatres, pubs and night clubs for a week. This, after the country’s first coronavirus fatality was a 76-year-old man from Karnataka.

    Happening Nagpur
    Be, the Next Queen of Haut Monde Mrs India World Wide 2020
    Be, the Next Queen of Haut Monde Mrs India World Wide 2020
    “AtmaSparsh” celebrated Holi at “Aantarbharti Ashram”
    “AtmaSparsh” celebrated Holi at “Aantarbharti Ashram”
    Nagpur Crime News
    Excise Deptt seizes vehicle smuggling illicit liquor, two arrested
    Excise Deptt seizes vehicle smuggling illicit liquor, two arrested
    Nagpur rooftop restros faces Fire dept’s heat for flouting norms
    Nagpur rooftop restros faces Fire dept’s heat for flouting norms
    Maharashtra News
    अस्वच्छतेसाठी रविभवनात मनपाची कार्यवाही
    अस्वच्छतेसाठी रविभवनात मनपाची कार्यवाही
    मला कोरोना झालेला नाही, मी ठणठणीत’, कोरोना झाल्याच्या अफवेवर नागपूर जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांचं स्पष्टीकरण
    मला कोरोना झालेला नाही, मी ठणठणीत’, कोरोना झाल्याच्या अफवेवर नागपूर जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांचं स्पष्टीकरण
    Hindi News
    सभी शासकीय वेतन खातें अब सरकारी बैंकों में करने के सरकार के निर्णय का स्वागत : मोहनीश जबलपुरे
    सभी शासकीय वेतन खातें अब सरकारी बैंकों में करने के सरकार के निर्णय का स्वागत : मोहनीश जबलपुरे
    कोरोना वायरस से बचने के लिए नियमावली जारी करे शिक्षा उप -संचालक
    कोरोना वायरस से बचने के लिए नियमावली जारी करे शिक्षा उप -संचालक
    Trending News
    Nagpur Coronavirus patient’s spouse, relative too found infected
    Nagpur Coronavirus patient’s spouse, relative too found infected
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Patient suspected of coronavirus virus infection stable
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Patient suspected of coronavirus virus infection stable
    Featured News
    Malls, theaters to remain open, says Maharashtra Health Minister
    Malls, theaters to remain open, says Maharashtra Health Minister
    Coronavirus: Cinema halls in Nagpur to be closed until 31 March
    Coronavirus: Cinema halls in Nagpur to be closed until 31 March
    Trending In Nagpur
    सभी शासकीय वेतन खातें अब सरकारी बैंकों में करने के सरकार के निर्णय का स्वागत : मोहनीश जबलपुरे
    सभी शासकीय वेतन खातें अब सरकारी बैंकों में करने के सरकार के निर्णय का स्वागत : मोहनीश जबलपुरे
    Coronavirus: Cinema halls in Nagpur to be closed until 31 March
    Coronavirus: Cinema halls in Nagpur to be closed until 31 March
    Excise Deptt seizes vehicle smuggling illicit liquor, two arrested
    Excise Deptt seizes vehicle smuggling illicit liquor, two arrested
    मला कोरोना झालेला नाही, मी ठणठणीत’, कोरोना झाल्याच्या अफवेवर नागपूर जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांचं स्पष्टीकरण
    मला कोरोना झालेला नाही, मी ठणठणीत’, कोरोना झाल्याच्या अफवेवर नागपूर जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांचं स्पष्टीकरण
    Nagpur rooftop restros faces Fire dept’s heat for flouting norms
    Nagpur rooftop restros faces Fire dept’s heat for flouting norms
    Youth booked for abetting minor girl’s suicide in Wadi
    Youth booked for abetting minor girl’s suicide in Wadi
    कोरोना वायरस से बचने के लिए नियमावली जारी करे शिक्षा उप -संचालक
    कोरोना वायरस से बचने के लिए नियमावली जारी करे शिक्षा उप -संचालक
    कई राज्यों में स्कूल-कॉलेज समेत सभी शिक्षण संस्थान बंद
    कई राज्यों में स्कूल-कॉलेज समेत सभी शिक्षण संस्थान बंद
    कोरोना व्हायरसचा प्रकोप टाळण्याकरिता महा मेट्रोतर्फे विविध उपाय योजना
    कोरोना व्हायरसचा प्रकोप टाळण्याकरिता महा मेट्रोतर्फे विविध उपाय योजना
    Pvt schools selling books, uniforms on EMIs in Nagpur
    Pvt schools selling books, uniforms on EMIs in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145