Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Mar 13th, 2020
    National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Malls, theaters to remain open, says Maharashtra Health Minister

    Mumbai: At times when centre and states are pulling all stops to help contain the spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that malls and theatres will remain open in the state.

    “Malls and theatres will remain open in the state while all the political, religious gatherings and sports events are banned,” said Tope.

    This comes after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that all malls, theatres, gyms, swimming pools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad will be closed till March 30 to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

    Also Read : Coronavirus: Cinema halls in Nagpur to be closed until 31 March

    Tope said that the number of positive coronavirus cases may increase hence everyone should take precautions to help contain the spread of the virus.

    “The number of positive coronavirus cases may increase hence everyone should take precautions. I appeal to people to not pay heed to rumours. There is no need to panic. The isolation beds are available in all districts of the state. We are seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan’s permission to start testing labs,” he said.

    Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a ‘pandemic’.

    Happening Nagpur
    Be, the Next Queen of Haut Monde Mrs India World Wide 2020
    Be, the Next Queen of Haut Monde Mrs India World Wide 2020
    “AtmaSparsh” celebrated Holi at “Aantarbharti Ashram”
    “AtmaSparsh” celebrated Holi at “Aantarbharti Ashram”
    Nagpur Crime News
    Excise Deptt seizes vehicle smuggling illicit liquor, two arrested
    Excise Deptt seizes vehicle smuggling illicit liquor, two arrested
    Nagpur rooftop restros faces Fire dept’s heat for flouting norms
    Nagpur rooftop restros faces Fire dept’s heat for flouting norms
    Maharashtra News
    अस्वच्छतेसाठी रविभवनात मनपाची कार्यवाही
    अस्वच्छतेसाठी रविभवनात मनपाची कार्यवाही
    मला कोरोना झालेला नाही, मी ठणठणीत’, कोरोना झाल्याच्या अफवेवर नागपूर जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांचं स्पष्टीकरण
    मला कोरोना झालेला नाही, मी ठणठणीत’, कोरोना झाल्याच्या अफवेवर नागपूर जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांचं स्पष्टीकरण
    Hindi News
    सभी शासकीय वेतन खातें अब सरकारी बैंकों में करने के सरकार के निर्णय का स्वागत : मोहनीश जबलपुरे
    सभी शासकीय वेतन खातें अब सरकारी बैंकों में करने के सरकार के निर्णय का स्वागत : मोहनीश जबलपुरे
    कोरोना वायरस से बचने के लिए नियमावली जारी करे शिक्षा उप -संचालक
    कोरोना वायरस से बचने के लिए नियमावली जारी करे शिक्षा उप -संचालक
    Trending News
    Nagpur Coronavirus patient’s spouse, relative too found infected
    Nagpur Coronavirus patient’s spouse, relative too found infected
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Patient suspected of coronavirus virus infection stable
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Patient suspected of coronavirus virus infection stable
    Featured News
    Malls, theaters to remain open, says Maharashtra Health Minister
    Malls, theaters to remain open, says Maharashtra Health Minister
    Coronavirus: Cinema halls in Nagpur to be closed until 31 March
    Coronavirus: Cinema halls in Nagpur to be closed until 31 March
    Trending In Nagpur
    सभी शासकीय वेतन खातें अब सरकारी बैंकों में करने के सरकार के निर्णय का स्वागत : मोहनीश जबलपुरे
    सभी शासकीय वेतन खातें अब सरकारी बैंकों में करने के सरकार के निर्णय का स्वागत : मोहनीश जबलपुरे
    Coronavirus: Cinema halls in Nagpur to be closed until 31 March
    Coronavirus: Cinema halls in Nagpur to be closed until 31 March
    Excise Deptt seizes vehicle smuggling illicit liquor, two arrested
    Excise Deptt seizes vehicle smuggling illicit liquor, two arrested
    मला कोरोना झालेला नाही, मी ठणठणीत’, कोरोना झाल्याच्या अफवेवर नागपूर जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांचं स्पष्टीकरण
    मला कोरोना झालेला नाही, मी ठणठणीत’, कोरोना झाल्याच्या अफवेवर नागपूर जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांचं स्पष्टीकरण
    Nagpur rooftop restros faces Fire dept’s heat for flouting norms
    Nagpur rooftop restros faces Fire dept’s heat for flouting norms
    Youth booked for abetting minor girl’s suicide in Wadi
    Youth booked for abetting minor girl’s suicide in Wadi
    कोरोना वायरस से बचने के लिए नियमावली जारी करे शिक्षा उप -संचालक
    कोरोना वायरस से बचने के लिए नियमावली जारी करे शिक्षा उप -संचालक
    कई राज्यों में स्कूल-कॉलेज समेत सभी शिक्षण संस्थान बंद
    कई राज्यों में स्कूल-कॉलेज समेत सभी शिक्षण संस्थान बंद
    कोरोना व्हायरसचा प्रकोप टाळण्याकरिता महा मेट्रोतर्फे विविध उपाय योजना
    कोरोना व्हायरसचा प्रकोप टाळण्याकरिता महा मेट्रोतर्फे विविध उपाय योजना
    Pvt schools selling books, uniforms on EMIs in Nagpur
    Pvt schools selling books, uniforms on EMIs in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145