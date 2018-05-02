Malls, theaters to remain open, says Maharashtra Health Minister

Mumbai: At times when centre and states are pulling all stops to help contain the spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that malls and theatres will remain open in the state.

“Malls and theatres will remain open in the state while all the political, religious gatherings and sports events are banned,” said Tope.

This comes after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that all malls, theatres, gyms, swimming pools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad will be closed till March 30 to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

Tope said that the number of positive coronavirus cases may increase hence everyone should take precautions to help contain the spread of the virus.

“The number of positive coronavirus cases may increase hence everyone should take precautions. I appeal to people to not pay heed to rumours. There is no need to panic. The isolation beds are available in all districts of the state. We are seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan’s permission to start testing labs,” he said.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a ‘pandemic’.