Coronavirus: For third day in row, Nagpur records 1000+ cases

Nagpur: The Nagpur District reported 1,070 new novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 8 more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday marking the second consecutive day of 1000+ cases. A total of 726 patients were discharged following their recovery taking the total number of active cases in the city to 9631.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 233 cases were reported from rural areas while 845 are from Nagpur city alone while 2 from out of the city. Also, from the total deaths in the day, 4 were reported from Nagpur city and 2 from outside the district, and 2 the rural areas.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 9631 including cases from both rural as well as the city. The recovery rate has dropped to 90.90% percent.