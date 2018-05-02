Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, Mar 4th, 2021

    Coronavirus: For third day in row, Nagpur records 1000+ cases

    Nagpur: The Nagpur District reported 1,070 new novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 8 more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday marking the second consecutive day of 1000+ cases. A total of 726 patients were discharged following their recovery taking the total number of active cases in the city to 9631.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 233 cases were reported from rural areas while 845 are from Nagpur city alone while 2 from out of the city. Also, from the total deaths in the day, 4 were reported from Nagpur city and 2 from outside the district, and 2 the rural areas.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 9631 including cases from both rural as well as the city. The recovery rate has dropped to 90.90% percent.

    Bajaj Nagar Police bust recruitment racket in Nagpur, 4 arrested
    Coronavirus: For third day in row, Nagpur records 1000+ cases
    मंगलवारी जोन का स्लैब गिरा,बाल-बाल बचे कर्मी
    नागपूर,वर्धेतील साडेबारा हजार शेतकऱ्यांकडून १० कोटींचा भरणा
    Neighbour arrested for launching murderous attack on vegetable vendor in Nandanvan
    Unpaid dues against MLA: As Mate clears pending bills, Kolte blames his mental health for issuing warning
    नया खदान क्षेत्र तय होने बाद देरी से लगाई जा रही SEC-4
    कोव्हिड लसीकरणासाठी गुरूवारपासून झोन कार्यालयात ऑनलाईन नोंदणी व्यवस्था
    बुधवारी ५ प्रतिष्ठानांवर कारवाई
    म.न.पा.च्या अत्याधुनिक विज्ञान संशोधन केन्द्रासाठी गरोबा मैदान शाळेची निवड
