Bajaj Nagar Police bust recruitment racket in Nagpur, 4 arrested

Nagpur: A team of Bajaj Nagar Police busted an exam-rigging and solvers’ gang involving impersonators of candidates for various government recruitment exams. The cops have arrested four persons and recovered high tech devices used in cheating from them.

The gang used high tech instruments like shirt fitted with communication devices, mini earphones to facilitate cheating for candidates. The matter came to fore when Indrajeet Keshav Borkar, one of the accused candidate who bagged government job following this process came to Bajaj Nagar Police Station for verification. Cops grew suspicious after they found variations in his signature. Following which cops scanned the CCTV footages only to discover that some impersonator had appeared for Indrajeet who helped him secured the job, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, Noorul Hasan on Thursday.

Accused Keshav Borkar, who is originally a native of Yavatmal came in the contact with accused Premsingh Ramsingh Rajput (29), a resident of Aurangabad, Pratapsingh Dhondiraam Dulhat (25), a resident of Jalna and Poonamsingh Harsingh Sundarde (34), a resident of Aurangabad with the help of his old friend Hansaraaj Mohan Rathod (62), a resident of Yavatmal. Dulhat, Rajput and Sundarde had promised Keshav to secure a government job for his son Indrajeet in exchange of ₹4.5 lakh. They also assured him to pay once Indrajeet receive a joining letter from the government.

As per the planning, the accused had sent Dulhat, an MPSC aspirant enabled with high-tech instruments like shirt fitted with communication devices, mini earphones to facilitate cheating. The accused used Spycamera Application to click pictures of the question paper. The Spycamera automatically sends the pictures to Rajput and Sundarde via mails in Aurangabad. The duo then dictate answers to Dulhat who was using mini ears phones inside the examination hall, informed the DCP.

Dulhat had helped Indrajeet to secure 178 marks out of 200 to top the examination. It is when Indrajeet who came for police verification cops made a breakthrough. Though accused Keshav and Rajput has secured anticipatory bail, cops have managed to arrest the other four accused, said Hasan.