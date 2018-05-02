Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sun, Mar 22nd, 2020
    Coronavirus: 38-year-old man dies in Patna, India toll rises to 6

    Patna: 38-year-old man with a travel history of Qatar died at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Bihar’s Patna on Saturday morning.

    The deceased’s samples have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus Covid-19. This takes the total number of deaths due to coronavirus in India to six.

    Two Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Patna so far including the man who died. The second patient is currently undergoing treatment at Nalanda Medical College & Hospital (NMCH) in the city.

    On Sunday, a 63-year-old coronavirus patient died in Mumbai taking the death toll in Maharashtra to two, a health official said.

    A total of 324 Covid-19 positive cases have surfaced in India so far, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

