    Coronavirus: 1 more tests positive in Nagpur

    Nagpur: One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Nagpur on Saturday, taking the number of such cases in the city to four and in Maharashtra to 20, officials said. “A 43-year-old man has tested positive for coronavirus in Nagpur. He was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the city,” officials said.

    “He had travelled to the US along with the man, who is the first person to be found positive for coronavirus in the city,” they said. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in Nagpur has gone up to four now, they said.

    Of the total number of coronavirus positive patients in the state, 10 are in Pune, four in Mumbai, and one each in Thane and Ahmednagar, officials said..

