Shrujan Aviouse, Amar Kulkarni , Sachin Dhomne has organized ” Coronation Day of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Arunoday Zala “ A Online Musical concert live on fb. . It is unique program By Shrujan Aviose on Anniversary of Coronation Day of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Amar Kulkarni Surbhi Dhomne is a versatile singer .Other artists who performed were Aanand Maste, Sayli Maste, Vikram Joshi, Rishabh Dhomne Mayuresh, Mangesh , Amar Shende, A motivational and informative Comparing of Shri. Vivek ji Ghalsasi tooks place during program.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar was on line for program, who is a renowned orator of region and delivers Motivational talk on life span of Shivaji Maharaj . He delivers his lecture at Various Colleges , Schools and TV Channels. Name of his popular Motivational Delivery is “ Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, A All Time warrior.

Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a Maratha Warrior who has established his own kingdom in Maharashtra fighting against all odds and Mughals from Delhi, Aadilshahi of Vijapur, Kutubshahi of Golkonda and Berid shahi of Nagar. His Coronation took place on Fort Raigad on 4th June 1674 in seventeenths century. Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was revolutionary leader for Hindu Community. He frames the fate of people from his kingdom for bright future and prosperity.

Renowned people of Nagpur witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to organizer.

Program contains Poems and songs based on Life span of Shivaji Maharaj and his work for establishment of Maratha Empire.



Spiritual and motivational Song Shur Aamhi Sardar Aamhala Kay Kunachi Bhiti … ..Sung by Amar Kulkarni and others received loud applaud from audience and enthralls audience with patriotic feel . During lock down period , Organiser has given a motivational feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers.

Many more music lovers has joined program on line. Anchor Vivek Ji Ghalsasi has done his job nicely. He elaborates the facts impressively and soulfully about life span of Shivaji Maharaj.

At the beginning of program , Organisers welcome , MLA Shri. Pravin Datke, Shri Suhas Bhave , Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar, office bearers Nagpur Nagrik sahakari Bank , Members of Dakshinmurty Ganeshostav Mandal, and other renowned people of Nagpur and all on line viewers and thanks them for their support and encouragement.

In their reply to welcome , guests gave thanks to Organizers for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future.

Program comes to end at 7 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of patriotic songs.