Nagpur: With the intention to serve in this unprecedented COVID-19 situation, Nagpur Moms Club, which is an online support group for mothers, handed over appreciation letter and Immunity Booster Kit to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 2 Vinita Sahu recently.

The DCP thanked the Nagpur Moms Club Founders Anisha Agrawal, Apeksha Kongovi Munde, Nikita Bembi and Ritu Kukreja for the gesture.