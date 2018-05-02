World Environment Day 2020: Celebrates Biodiversity

Nagpur: The environment has become a global emergency affecting every facet of our lives. To recoup the balance between development and nature ‘World Environment Day’ is celebrated every year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his latest ‘Man ki Baat’ programme, had underlined the theme of the year 2020 ‘Celebrate Biodiversity’ and urged people to safeguard the web of life.

On 5 June, World Environment Day is celebrated by the United Nations Environment Programme( UNEP) and thousands of communities around the world. Since its outset in 1972, it has become a universal festival, attaining more folk every year with an aim of enabling worldwide awareness and action for the conservation of the environment.

Every year Environment Day has a different global host country, where the official celebration is carried out. The emphasis on the host country assists to accentuate the environmental challenges the world is facing and it makes the effort to address them. This year the host country is Columbia in coalition with Germany to stress down the issues of biodiversity which the world is facing. The UNEP has brought out that recently one million plant and animal species are on the verge of extinction.

There is talk that the earth is healing amid the ongoing lockdown across the globe. But according to experts, it’s temporary and there is a need to make some permanent changes in day to day life to protect our nature and for more sustainability.

According to the UNEP, avoiding single-use plastic, consumption of unnecessary waste, proper disposal of chemical and toxic waste, resisting products toxic to pollinators, restraining toxic substances down the drain and avoiding usage of insecticides and pesticides can help protect biodiversity and will help save thousands of species.

Like homo sapiens are part of biodiversity, other flora and fauna around hold the matching importance that is included in this planet. Similar to homo sapiens, every species is equally significant to protect biodiversity and uphold balance.

It’s a day to celebrate around the soil and get together to take actions for a better future and actively engage to stimulate its efforts to thwart every environmental subject of great importance. Yes, it’s time for nature to heal, to restore and to revive.

– Kajal Yadav