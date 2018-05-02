Corona Virus to break 136-year-old Marbat tradition in Nagpur

Nagpur: The hot pursuit of various evils haunting the society in the form of the traditional and feverish event — procession of Kali, Pili Marbats and Badgyas – has set to disrupt this year owing to novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak in Nagpur and Vidarbha region. The unique event on the second day of Pola festival, has become an identity of Vidarbha, especially Nagpur city, as a rich tradition keeps adding to its uniqueness. However, the 136-year-old tradition has set to disrupt this year.

The highlight of the crowded procession is Milan (meeting) of Kali and Pili Marbats at a designated spot. Thousands and thousands of people thronged the procession route with posse of media persons covering the event. Owing to mass gatherings, which could trigger spread of virus borne disease, the procession is likely to call out.

The high pitched chants of “Eeda, peeda gheun jaa ge Marbat” (Take away all social evils and human miseries) marked the Kali, Pili Marbats as well as the famous Badgyas on the streets in East Nagpur. The two effigies of ‘Kali’ (black) and ‘Pili’ (yellow) Marbats are eloquently used as symbols to express pent-up fury by common people against evils haunting them. It may be rising prices, unpopular government decisions, other current topics etc that are tormenting the common people.