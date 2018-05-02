Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Aug 14th, 2020

    Nagpur records highest single-day rise of 1,036 COVID-19 cases

    Nagpur: Nagpur district of Maharashtra recorded its highest single-day spike of over 1,000 COVID-19 cases on Friday, a district official said.

    With the detection of 1,036 COVID-19 cases, the district”s COVID-19 tally has reached 12,745, the official said.

    As many as 123 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery, while 27 persons succumbed to the infection, he said.

    The latest casualties have taken the toll in the district to 447, of which 316 deaths have been reported from Nagpur and 131 from rural areas and outside the district.

