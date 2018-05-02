Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, Apr 8th, 2020

    Trader booked for running unit during lockdown

    Nagpur: Kalamna Police booked a businessman for illegally running his betul nut processing unit during lockdown.

    Identified as Sagar Vijay Krishnani (25), the accused is a resident of Plot No 412, Chhapru Nagar, Lakadganj. Acting on a tip off, cops raided Krishnani’s unit.

    They found the main gate of the betel processing unit was locked. The raiding party entered the unit from the side gate and found four employees, including three women, working in the unit.

    Cops registered an offence under Sections 188, 270 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 51 (B) of Disaster Management Act and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, against Krishnani.

