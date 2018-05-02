Trader booked for running unit during lockdown

Nagpur: Kalamna Police booked a businessman for illegally running his betul nut processing unit during lockdown.

Identified as Sagar Vijay Krishnani (25), the accused is a resident of Plot No 412, Chhapru Nagar, Lakadganj. Acting on a tip off, cops raided Krishnani’s unit.

They found the main gate of the betel processing unit was locked. The raiding party entered the unit from the side gate and found four employees, including three women, working in the unit.

Cops registered an offence under Sections 188, 270 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 51 (B) of Disaster Management Act and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, against Krishnani.