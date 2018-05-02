Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, May 18th, 2020

    Corona takes 7th toll in Nagpur, cases stand at 371

    Nagpur: The samples of seven suspected patients, including a Mominpura based man who died on Sunday night, reportedly tested positive for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) by Monday afternoon. Following this development, the numbers of death has increased to seven while the positive cases have reached at 371.

    All the new cases reportedly belonged to the infected from Gittikhadan area. Following this, vicinity is likely to be on the brink of new containment zone in the city.

    Sliver lining is that around 200 patients have also been successfully treated with the global pandemic and have returned home.


    Happening Nagpur
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur Crime News
    Beware!! Don’t fall prey to online liquor delivery fraud
    Beware!! Don’t fall prey to online liquor delivery fraud
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Maharashtra News
    डॉ. पुरणचंद्र मेश्राम यांच्या हस्ते गरिबांना अन्यधान्य कीटचे वितरण
    डॉ. पुरणचंद्र मेश्राम यांच्या हस्ते गरिबांना अन्यधान्य कीटचे वितरण
    कामठी तालुक्यात पुन्हा एक पॉजीटिव्ह
    कामठी तालुक्यात पुन्हा एक पॉजीटिव्ह
    Hindi News
    आम आदमी पार्टी ने की खिलाड़ी प्राजक्ता गोडबोले की मदद
    आम आदमी पार्टी ने की खिलाड़ी प्राजक्ता गोडबोले की मदद
    शहर के दो बड़े समाचारपत्रों ने 7 सीनियर पत्रकारों को जॉब से निकाला
    शहर के दो बड़े समाचारपत्रों ने 7 सीनियर पत्रकारों को जॉब से निकाला
    Trending News
    Corona takes 7th toll in Nagpur, cases stand at 371
    Corona takes 7th toll in Nagpur, cases stand at 371
    Shantinagar Man dies of COVID-19 in Nagpur, toll 6, tally Jumps to 354
    Shantinagar Man dies of COVID-19 in Nagpur, toll 6, tally Jumps to 354
    Featured News
    Lockdown Effect : Nagpur’s leading daily forces 7 senior staff to resign
    Lockdown Effect : Nagpur’s leading daily forces 7 senior staff to resign
    Fact check: Viral video of leopard in Narendra Nagar found to be of Hyderabad
    Fact check: Viral video of leopard in Narendra Nagar found to be of Hyderabad
    Trending In Nagpur
    “Chand Fir Nikla “ A Journy of Love songs live on fb
    “Chand Fir Nikla “ A Journy of Love songs live on fb
    Corona takes 7th toll in Nagpur, cases stand at 371
    Corona takes 7th toll in Nagpur, cases stand at 371
    आम आदमी पार्टी ने की खिलाड़ी प्राजक्ता गोडबोले की मदद
    आम आदमी पार्टी ने की खिलाड़ी प्राजक्ता गोडबोले की मदद
    “India Fine Arts CouncilS “ Mehfil e Gazal -” A musical concert on fb.
    “India Fine Arts CouncilS “ Mehfil e Gazal -” A musical concert on fb.
    मेयोतील 270 सफाई कर्मचार्‍यांना अडीच महिन्यांपासून वेतन नाही
    मेयोतील 270 सफाई कर्मचार्‍यांना अडीच महिन्यांपासून वेतन नाही
    महाकवी कालिदास सहकारी पत संस्थेने जोपासला सामाजिक जाणिवेचा वसा
    महाकवी कालिदास सहकारी पत संस्थेने जोपासला सामाजिक जाणिवेचा वसा
    घाऊक भाजी विक्रीसाठी १९ मे पासून कॉटन मार्केट सुरू होणार
    घाऊक भाजी विक्रीसाठी १९ मे पासून कॉटन मार्केट सुरू होणार
    “Sur Spandan “ A Online musical concert on fb by Harmony Events.
    “Sur Spandan “ A Online musical concert on fb by Harmony Events.
    शहर के दो बड़े समाचारपत्रों ने 7 सीनियर पत्रकारों को जॉब से निकाला
    शहर के दो बड़े समाचारपत्रों ने 7 सीनियर पत्रकारों को जॉब से निकाला
    Lockdown Effect : Nagpur’s leading daily forces 7 senior staff to resign
    Lockdown Effect : Nagpur’s leading daily forces 7 senior staff to resign
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145