Corona takes 7th toll in Nagpur, cases stand at 371

Nagpur: The samples of seven suspected patients, including a Mominpura based man who died on Sunday night, reportedly tested positive for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) by Monday afternoon. Following this development, the numbers of death has increased to seven while the positive cases have reached at 371.

All the new cases reportedly belonged to the infected from Gittikhadan area. Following this, vicinity is likely to be on the brink of new containment zone in the city.

Sliver lining is that around 200 patients have also been successfully treated with the global pandemic and have returned home.