    Published On : Tue, Jun 30th, 2020
    BJP says Make in India but buys from China: Rahul

    Rahul Gandhi tweeted this graph showing higher imports from China under the NDA

    Amid calls for boycotting Chinese products after India-China face-off in eastern Ladakh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government claiming that imports from China have increased under the NDA regime.

    “Facts don’t lie. BJP says: Make in India. BJP does: Buy from China,” Gandhi tweeted along with a graphic of the percentage of imports from China during the UPA rule and the NDA government.

    The graphic claims that imports from China were at 12-13 per cent when the Congress-led UPA government vacated office in 2014 but now stood at 17-18 per cent in 2020.

    The Congress leader has been vehemently targeting the Centre on the India-China border situation after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan valley earlier this month.

