Corona in Nagpur: 144 more test positive, cases at 3171, 58 deaths

Nagpur: In yet another hundred plus spike in cases of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) cases in Nagpur, as many 144 patients from various parts of the city tested positive for the Covid-19, while three patients have also succumbed to the virus borne disease by Tuesday evening.

Following this development the cases have crossed 3K mark and have surged to 3171 while number of deaths rose to 58 with over thousand active cases across the city.

Though, new cases have raised anxiety of the administration with options of re-imposing in pipeline, the recovery rate has certainly improved in Nagpur. Unfortunately, so far, 58 patients have also succumbed to the virus borne disease.