Harsh 3-week lockdown stares Maharashtra?

Nagpur/Mumbai: A harsh 3-week lockdown could be staring people in Maharashtra as the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called an all-party meeting to decide the issue. The Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, MNS President Raj Thackeray, senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil and other leaders of political parties have been invited to the meeting. An option of stringent lockdown is with the government to break the corona chain in the state.

However, the Chief Minister wants to gauge the mood of the Opposition leaders before taking any decision on lockdown.

The Covid-19 is wreaking havoc in the State. Thousands of patients are being admitted in hospitals in every city across the state. The death toll is also increasing alarmingly. Concerned over the emergency situation, the State Relief and Rehabilitaion Minister Vijay Wadettiwar has also gave a hint of a 3-week lockdown in the state.

The State Health Minister Rajesh Tope also said that the State is heading towards a lockdown. “When hospitals are overwhelmed, we have a dearth of doctors, there is a shortage of medicines and we are not able to cope with daily numbers, at that time, the thumb rule is that we should impose a lockdown immediately so we can ramp up our capacities and can prepare for the situation,” he said while talking to a TV news channel.

“The purpose of a lockdown is to break the chain. Worldwide it is seen that a lockdown of at least 15 days to three weeks is a must and should be followed very strictly. Only in that period we can have good impact.”



