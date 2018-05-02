Corona creeps into Kharbi, 3 more positive, total cases at 318

Nagpur: Patients infected with novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) touched 318 by Thursday evening, as three more quarantined patients tested positive. The positive patients belong to Baba Fareed Nagar in Kharbi area. However the silver lining is that as many as 29 patients were discharged on Thursday. Till date, 141 patients have been discharged while the number of active cases stood at 177.

On Thursday, three patients placed under institutional quarantine facilities reportedly tested positive for the virus borne disease.

So far Laxmi Nagar, Dharampeth, Hanuman Nagar, Dhantoli, Jawahar Nagar, Gandhibagh, Satranjipura, Lakadganj, Aasi Nagar and Mangalwari have been identified as the hotspots of the city.