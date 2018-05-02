“Bollywood Classics ( Part Two) Melodies Forever “ A Online Musical Concert on FB by Bolly Tunes Musical Entertainers and Events.

Bolly Tunes Musical Entertrainers and Events Nagpur has organized ” Bollywood Classics Two Melodies Forever “ A Online musical concert on Face Book.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar Vijay Puranik, and other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Bolly Tunes Musical Entertrainers and Events .

Mayank Borkar is renowned professional singer who is in this field from last twenty five years. He is alson known as Voice of Udit Narayan, because his voice resembles perfectly with voice of Udit Narayan. He has received golden chance to perform with legendary singers like Sadhana Sargam, Shaan, Udut narayan, KK and Sunidhi Chauhan too. In his career of twenty plus years he was at Mumbai and abroad at Dubai where he gives successful shows under his firm Bolly tunes Musical Entertainers on various themes. His current show is thousand plus show of his life.

Program starts with a sweet song sung by Mayank Borkar .

Soulful songs, Ajib Dastan hai ye….. O Mehebooba….., Babuji Dheere Chalna…., Rim zim gire sawan…, Tuz se naraj nahi jindgi….., Aap ke ankho me kuch……, Aaj mausam bada beiman hai……, Diwana hua badal…., Chalte chalte mere ye Geet yad…….., Kato se khich ke ye aanchal….., O mere dil ke chain……, Chod do aanchal …., Dil Cheej kya hai….., Deewan leke aaya hai….., and many more were presented by Mayank Bhorkar and Gauri Shinde as per the request from viewers.



Aap ke ankho me kuch……, Aaj mausam bada beiman hai……, … received loud applaud from audience. In the lock down period Bolly Tunes Musical Entertrainers and Events has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Vijay Puranik and many more music lovers from India and abroad has joined program. Anchor Mayank Borkar done his job nicely. He knows details of each song.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar encourages the singers, Organizers for live program in this crucial days of Corona kovid 19. He is having immense interest and contribution to the field of music. He is a renowned Motivational speaker, Academician , Principal and singer of our city too. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur. At the beginning of program , Organizers welcome Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other Dignitaries who were on line and thanks them for their support and encouragement. .

In his reply to welcome , Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gave thanks to Mayank Borkar , for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the Bolly Tunes Musical Entertrainers and Events . He always encourage young talents for presenting their talents on various fronts. Many more groups are coming ahead to present on line programs of face book.

Program comes to end at 9 6.30 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs with assurance for next program.